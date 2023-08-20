16-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Brentwood

A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot in Brentwood.

Allegheny County Police say they were called to Meadowbrook Boulevard and Brownsville Road at around 10:28 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived they found the boy suffering a gunshot wound to his lower leg.

He is currently listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Allegheny County Police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

