16-year-old identified as homicide victim dropped off at Kansas City hospital Monday

Kansas City police have identified the juvenile homicide victim dropped off at St. Luke’s Hospital with severe injuries Monday afternoon as 16-year-old Way La Baw.

Sgt. Jake Becchina, a department spokesman, said in a statement Tuesday that the investigation has determined Baw was fatally shot, and detectives are making headway with determining the exact location where Baw was injured. He added that detectives are also working toward developing persons of interest in the case.

Police officers were dispatched to the hospital around 1 p.m. Monday after Baw was taken there in a private vehicle. Baw was declared dead by medical staff shortly after arriving there.

The nature of the injuries was not immediately clear to medical staff or investigators, but Becchina said Tuesday that preliminary findings of investigation have led detectives to determine that Baw was fatally shot.

The driver of the vehicle that brought Baw to medical care told police of the location where Baw was found and picked up. Police investigated that area Monday evening based on information provided by the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KCPD’s homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.

The Star’s Kevin Hardy contributed to this report.