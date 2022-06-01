16-year-old identified as Statehouse shooting victim

The Ohio Highway Patrol has identified a 16-year-old boy as the victim fatally shot on the lawn of the Ohio Statehouse over the weekend.

Broderick Harper was killed after being shot around 10 p.m. Sunday on the northwest corner of the Statehouse grounds.

Harper, according to video released Tuesday by the Capital Square Review and Advisory Board, was riding electric scooters with three other people prior to being shot.

Sgt. Brice Nihiser said the patrol, which is handling the investigation, is looking at the video and all other avenues to identify the three people with Harper at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ohio Highway Patrol at 614-466-2660.

