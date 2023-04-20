16-year-old Illinois murder suspect found in Newton

Apr. 20—Newton police officers on Wednesday, April 19, found and arrested a 16-year-old suspected of first-degree murder in his home state of Illinois.

Officers received information that suspect Napoleon Jackson, of Rock Island, Ill., was residing in Newton. According to a press release from the Newton Police Department, Jackson had a warrant for his arrest for first-degree murder, as well as home invasion and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Investigations from the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office, as well as the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, worked with Newton authorities and determined Jackson was residing in a home on the 300 block of East 22nd Street South. Authorities then obtained a search warrant for the home.

Using the Newton Police Department's SWAT team and the assistance of the Jasper County tactical team, law enforcement was able to locate and take Jackson into custody without incident. Jackson was transported to the Central Iowa Detention Center in Eldora while he awaits extradition back to Illinois.

According to reports by the Quad-City Times and other news media in Illinois, Jackson is one of two teen boys facing murder charges in the homicide of 17-year-old Daniel "Danny" Taylor, of Milan, Ill., on April 14. Reports say Taylor was found in his home with multiple gunshot wounds and could not be resuscitated.

Illinois news media also say a 15-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, suggesting there are two victims. The other teen boy who was arrested for murder charges was also 15 years old, but reports do not confirm if it is the same individual brought to the hospital with gunshot wounds.