16-year-old indicted for murder in connection with Payne Street shooting.

A 16-year-old has been indicted for murder in the shooting of a Raceland teenager.

A Houma Grand Jury found enough evidence May 18 to charge the 16-year-old, who surrendered to the Houma Police Department after the death of Sidney Nelson Jr. with second-degree murder.

An indictment does not presume guilt or innocence. Jurors found enough evidence to warrant a trial.

Two others, Anox Smith and Triston Butler, 18, also surrendered to police in connection with Nelson's death. According to Assistant District Attorney Dennis Elfret of the Terrebonne Parish District Attorney's Office, both will face Grand Jury Hearings at a later date.

Nelson was found dead April 24 on Payne Street, after residents heard multiple gunshots shortly before 3 p.m. The Houma Police Department quickly put out warrants for all three, and within a week each had surrendered themselves peacefully to the department.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: 16-year-old indicted for murder in connection with Payne St. shooting