16-year-old indicted for shooting, killing his dad

Oct. 27—A 16-year-old son who allegedly shot and killed his father on March 28 was indicted Monday, along with his mother, for first-degree murder, by the most recent Preston County grand jury.

Casey Donovan Bolinger, 16, was indicted on first-degree murder and conspiracy. According to the indictment, he "maliciously and premeditatedly shot Darren Bolinger, his father, in the neck and chest three (3) times, which resulted in Darren Bolinger's death shortly thereafter."

The Preston County Sheriff's Office announced Darren, 52, was shot and killed during a "domestic violence-type incident " in a Facebook post on March 31.

Casey's mother, Tracy Ann Bolinger, 50, was indicted for first-degree murder and conspiracy. She was also indicted for manufacturing a controlled substance.

Tracy "acted as a principal in the second degree and /or accessory before the fact, in an act or series of acts wherein Casey Donovan Bolinger, the defendant's son, maliciously and premeditatedly shot Darren Bolinger, his father in the neck and chest three (3) times, which resulted in Darren Bolinger's death shortly thereafter."

On April 19, the sheriff's office searched a home on Guseman School Road and found a marijuana grow and paraphernalia in the residence, according to a criminal complaint. About 14 marijuana plants were found in the basement "in a specifically purposed room."

An indictment is not proof of guilt and is a formal step in the process of prosecuting someone for a felony.

