16 year-old jailed for life for killing victim, 14, with zombie knife

Marques Walker, left, has been sentenced to life for the murder of Jermaine Cools, right

A 16-year-old who was on bail for carrying a Zombie knife when he murdered a 14-year-old with a machete has been jailed for life.

Jermaine Cools was fatally stabbed in Croydon, south London, on Nov 18 2021. The unarmed child was the youngest fatality involving knife crime in the capital that year.

His 16-year-old killer, Marques Walker, had a history of carrying deadly weapons and had been on bail for carrying a large blade just six weeks before.

Showing no remorse, he wrote about the murder in rap lyrics saying: "Even if that youth was a civilian I would still rewind and chef up [stab] his back."

Judge Sarah Munro sentences Marques Walker to 19 years in jail for murdering Jermaine Cools

Walker, now aged 17, pleaded guilty to murder, possessing a knife and causing grievous bodily harm to a fellow inmate while in youth detention after the killing.

On Tuesday, Walker became the first youth to be sentenced on television as he was detained for life at the Old Bailey with a minimum term of 19 years.

Judge Sarah Munro KC, who was briefly interrupted by angry shouting from the public gallery, said: "This is yet another case of the senseless murder of a young teenager committed for reasons no mature adult could fathom."

She said Walker stabbed Jermaine "mercilessly" and the victim "must have been terrified and in agony". Jermaine's mother Lorraine Dudek described the failure to deal with Walker's knife-carrying habit as a "missed opportunity".

She said: "Had it been addressed earlier he would not have had the opportunity to go out to kill. Young males get caught with a knife, the knife gets confiscated. Within an hour they get another one from Snapchat or social media.

"Stop and search has its place and it's very, very good for removing weapons but the follow-up has to be there.

"When Jermaine got stopped and searched I was happy about it. Some parents complain about their children being stopped and searched - that could be the deterrent that stops them."

‘Victim blaming’

Ms Dudek told how the family had witnessed "victim blaming" as people struggled to accept that boys with no gang connection could be "stabbed for no reason".

But she said: "People don't realise it can just be anyone's child."

The court heard how Walker, from Bromley, Kent, was caught on CCTV footage calmly walking towards Jermaine and drawing a machete from his coat. Jermaine either fell or was pushed to the ground before the youth ran towards him and repeatedly lunged at him with the blade.

Zombie knife seized by police in Croydon

Police identified the defendant from CCTV footage but he went to ground, sleeping on the sofas of friends for nearly six weeks.

On Dec 27 2021, he was found at an address hiding behind a bed and initially gave a false name to officers. The court was told the defendant had previously been caught carrying three large knives.

The court heard Walker was convicted of possession of a knife in February 2020, while a year 7 pupil at Meridian High School, in Croydon. In April 2021, Walker dropped a knife in a police chase when he was being monitored in a "county lines" drug operation.

However, a prosecution for possession of a knife was dropped the following March on the grounds that Walker was a victim of modern slavery.

Six weeks before Jermaine’s murder, on Oct 6, 2021, Walker was caught with the Zombie knife while travelling on a bus through Croydon.

