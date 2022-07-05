16-year-old jumps into river to save 3 girls, cop as car sinks, Mississippi police say

A 16-year-old jumped into a river in Mississippi to save three teenage girls and a police officer from drowning after a car drove off a boat launch, according to media outlets and police.

Corion Evans rushed into the water after the vehicle with three girls inside drove into the Pascagoula River in Moss Point and started sinking about 20 feet from the shore, according to WLOX.





He also helped save a Moss Point police officer who swam out to help but started to struggle in the water, according to the outlet.

The car drove into the water at around 2:30 a.m. on July 3, Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley wrote in an email to McClatchy News. The three girls and the police officer are recovering well, he wrote.

Moss Point is about 28 miles east of Biloxi.

Ashley called Evans’ actions “heroic” and said his courage did not go unnoticed.

“I believe that if he did not decide to risk his own safety it may have turned into (an) ... unimaginable tragedy,” he wrote, “but we are all grateful for Mr. Evans’ selflessness and bravery he displayed by helping rescue the people stranded in the river.”

Cora Watson, who was inside the car when it drove into the water, shared a photo of Evans on Facebook on July 4 and wrote that he saved her life.

“This man right here saved my life right before my last breath,” she said. “I’m so thankful for him.”

Evans’ mother, Marquita Evans, also praised her son on Facebook.

Marquita and Corion Evans did not respond to requests for comment from McClatchy News.

“My hero,” Marquita Evans wrote. “My son saved 4 lives last night while risking his own life… (that’s) four times he went in that water fighting to save those individuals ... (I’m) so proud of you son for not giving up and saving lives!”

