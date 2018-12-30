A 16-year-old from Kansas on track to graduate from high school and Harvard in same month

Braxton Moral is scheduled to receive a high school diploma from Ulysses High School and a bachelor's degree from Harvard in May.

Millions of teens across the country next May will join fellow high school students with all the pomp and circumstance to accept their high school diplomas. Young adults on college campuses nationwide will joyfully toss their caps in the air in celebration of earning undergraduate degrees.

One 16-year-old Kansas student will be doing both – only days apart.

Braxton Moral, a senior at Ulysses High School will be attending his high school graduation ceremony in Ulysses, Kansas, on May 19, before heading to Harvard University to collect his bachelor’s degree on May 30.

"I'm really excited. I've enjoyed getting to experience some of the rewards of my work," Braxton told USA TODAY. "It only reinvigorates me to work harder."

Braxton is on track to graduate from the Bachelor of Liberal Arts program at the Harvard Extension School, with a major government and a minor in English, according to Harry Pierre, associate director of communications for Harvard's Division of Continuing Education.

Pierre couldn't confirm whether Braxton is the first high school student to receive both the degree and high school diploma in the same month.

The process hasn't been easy for Braxton, who has his eyes on a career in government.

“The main challenge has been time,” he said. He noted that his high school has been “generous” by allowing him to spend some class time each day focusing on his college course load.

"I spend a lot of time in the computer lab – two to three hours. After class, I get Harvard work done in chunks," Braxton said.

He began his college degree quest in seventh grade at the age of 11, according to his mother Julie Moral.

Braxton said the transition between grade school classes and college-level courses presented a learning curve. "In the beginning, I wasn't scoring as well as I do now," he said, particularly when it came time to "figure out how to write an essay."

His favorite class at Harvard: Ancient Greek Heros, a course that focuses on Greek mythology. And in Braxton’s spare time – which he insists he has more of than people would think – he plays video games, watches movies and practices martial arts.

He said that he doesn't bring up the topic of college around his friends because it sparks "a divide that I don't want to be there. College is just something I do on the side. It doesn't make me any different from them."

Braxton Moral's student identification cards More

But the educational track of the teenage academic is far from average.

The first signs of his advanced intellect appeared when Braxton was a toddler. He would sit in the bleachers at his older sibling's volleyball games and calculate the mathematical differences between the scores, his mother said.

"When he got to school with other students, that's when we really began to notice," Julie said. "The teachers all said that he needed to be challenged."

By second grade, Braxton was taking advanced English and reading classes, his mom said. In the third grade, he was bussed to a different school every day to take upper-level math and English classes.

"He skipped the fourth grade. In fifth grade, he didn't take math at all because there wasn't really even math he could take," Julie said.