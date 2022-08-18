16-year-old killed, 2 injured in Phoenix shooting in near Interstate 17

Police said 16-year-old Jose Cordova Torres was fatally shot near Northern Avenue and I-17.

A shooting early morning Wednesday in Phoenix left a 16-year-old dead and two people, including another teenager hospitalized, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police identified the teen who died as Jose Cordova Torres.

Officers responded to the southbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Northern Avenue at about 1 a.m. after receiving reports of a person laying on the road.

Officers found Cordova with multiple gunshot wounds and took him to a hospital where he died, police said.

Another teenager and a man later arrived at a hospital with gunshot injuries, police said.

Both people who were shot remain at the hospital with serious injuries. Officers believe they were related to the same shooting. The two injured men have not yet been identified by police.

Police said the shooting happened a couple of blocks west of where Cordova was found, in Glendale on North 47th and West Augusta avenues.

Detectives were at the location investigating what led to the shooting, police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Jose Cordova Torres dead, 2 injured in Phoenix shooting