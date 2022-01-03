16-year-old killed during apparent business robbery on Milwaukee's north side

Milwaukee police released surveillance images from from Sunday's shooting that killed 16-year-old Niesha N. Harris-Brazell. Police described the suspect as a Black male with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, tan pants and was armed with a handgun.

A 16-year-old girl working at a north side Burger King was shot and killed during an apparent robbery late Sunday.

The shooting was reported at 10:25 p.m. at the restaurant, located at 5120 W. Capitol Drive, in the Capitol Heights neighborhood, according to Milwaukee police and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

More: Another record-breaking year of homicides ends with 197 lives lost in Milwaukee

The victim was identified as Niesha N. Harris-Brazell of Milwaukee by the medical examiner's office.

She was transported to a hospital, where she later was pronounced dead. Police said the circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation but it appeared to be related to a business robbery.

An unknown shooter is sought. Police released surveillance camera images of the suspect and their vehicle Monday afternoon, which appear to the show the suspect leaning into a drive-thru window while holding a gun.

Police described the suspect as a Black male with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, tan pants and was armed with a handgun.

The car used in the incident is described as a black four-door Chevrolet Impala with a sunroof and spoiler on the back.

Milwaukee police released surveillance images from from Sunday's shooting that killed 16-year-old Niesha N. Harris-Brazell. Police described the suspect vehicle as a black four-door Chevrolet Impala with a sunroof and spoiler on the back.

In a statement, Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson called the shooting "a horrible tragedy, made worse by the circumstances the police have shared with me."

"This victim appears to have been a hardworking teenager with her future bright and ahead of her," the statement said. "Instead, that light has been snuffed out by senseless gun violence. I offer my deepest condolences to her family and friends."

The crowdfunding website GoFundMe confirmed to the Journal Sentinel that Harris-Brazell's family set up a page to raise funds for a funeral.

As of Nov. 29, robberies were cited as the primary cause behind 6.1% of homicides and 7.6% of nonfatal shootings in 2021, according to the Milwaukee Homicide Review Commission. The primary cause behind 35% of such incidents is unknown.

Story continues

Minors have accounted for an elevated number of homicide and nonfatal shooting victims in Milwaukee. Minors represented 10.6% of 2021 homicide victims, as of Nov. 29, which is down from 2020 (14.2%) but higher than pre-pandemic levels. In 2019, minors accounted for 8.1% of homicide victims.

As for nonfatal shootings, minors accounted for 9.5% of victims in 2020, compared with 13.8% in 2021, according to the commission.

“Gunfire does not solve problems; it does not offer the protection that people imagine; and, too often, there are unintended, innocent victims," Johnson said. "Milwaukee can be a safer city, and an important part of increased safety is stopping those who use guns to show-off, to threaten, or to deal with their problems.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police, at 414-935-7360, or Crime Stoppers, at 414-224-Tips, or by using the P3 Tips app to remain anonymous.

Milwaukee police released surveillance images from from Sunday's shooting that killed 16-year-old Niesha N. Harris-Brazell. Police described the suspect vehicle as a black four-door Chevrolet Impala with a sunroof and spoiler on the back.

How to find support

Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention recommends these resources for free support:

Sojourner Family Peace Center's domestic violence shelter and support: 414-933-2722.

414Life outreach and conflict mediation support: 414-439-5398.

Milwaukee County's 24-Hour Mental Health Crisis Line: 414-257-7222.

Milwaukee's Child Mobile Crisis and Trauma Response Team: 414-257-7621.

National crisis text line: text HOPELINE to 741741 to text with a trained crisis counselor.

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 800-273-8255.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12.

Stay in the know. Sign up to get NewsWatch delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 16-year-old killed during apparent business robbery in Milwaukee