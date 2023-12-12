16-year-old killed in hit-and-run while trying to rescue injured dog, Georgia cops say

A teenager trying to save a dog hit by a car was fatally struck by another car in the process, Georgia police said.

While walking along the road near the Valdosta Performing Arts Center Saturday, Dec. 9, at about 6:15 p.m., 16-year-old Samuel Johnson Jr. noticed a dog was hit by a passing car, according to a Dec. 11 Valdosta Police Department news release.

Seeing the dog was injured, Johnson then tried rescuing the dog from the road, police said.

Johnson was then hit by another vehicle, identified by police as a dark Dodge Charger, before it continued to drive away, according to police.

A woman going through the area later saw a dead dog in the road, police said. As she continued to look around, she then spotted another hurt dog and Johnson lying on the grassy median, according to police.

She rushed to call 911, but when first responders arrived, the teenager was pronounced dead, police said.

IPolice said the car suspected of hitting Johnson was last seen driving around Inner Perimeter Road and North Forrest Street Extension.

Police later announced the car was located and taken in as the investigation remains ongoing.

In the wake of Johnson’s death, Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan called on community members to share information with the department to help find the hit-and-run suspect. Anyone with information can contact 229-293-3145 or 229-293-3091, as well as submit a tip online.

“It is unexplainable the callousness and disregard for human life that this offender has shown, by hitting this teenage victim and leaving him,” Manahan said in the release. “My heart breaks for the family and friends of Mr. Johnson, who deserve answers as to why this happened to their loved one.”

An obituary published to Harrington Funeral Home’s website says Johnson was “a blessing to his parents” and “leaves his memories for his loving family and friends.” Several people also left condolences in the online guestbook, saying they were in shock over his death.

“Sam man it’s really hard to believe that you’re really gone and I know it’s gonna take time for me to finally realize it. I feel you still with me and man if you see this, I just want to tell you that I love you,” one person named DeBoris wrote.

Others recalled fond memories of Johnson, specifically of his humor. Many of the people who wrote about the teenager said they had known him since elementary and middle school.

“Sam man you really broke the world with this one man, but you was always to your self ain’t mess with nobody, you always kept a smile on your face everyday, and you was a great friend and you always asked people was we good and etc,” a user named Mahoganey wrote. “But I love you sam man.”

Valdosta is about 100 miles northwest of Jacksonville, Florida.

