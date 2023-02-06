16-year-old killed, man seriously injured after Arden Arcade shooting, sheriff says

A 16-year-old boy was killed and an adult was seriously injured following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Arden Arcade, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The teen was shot around 2 p.m. on Larkspur Lane, then taken by bystanders at the scene to a hospital, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi. The boy died at the hospital, Gandhi said.

Deputies responding to the scene located another gunshot victim, a man in his early 20s, in the 900 block of Howe Avenue, Gandhi said. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating and were at the scene for hours Sunday afternoon and evening, Gandhi said.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, and no suspect information was immediately available.