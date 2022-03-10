16-year-old killed, three seriously injured in shooting at Colorado hotel

A 16-year-old was killed and three others were seriously injured Wednesday in a shooting at a Quality Inn hotel in Colorado, police said.

The Aurora Police Department responded to the hotel at 3300 North Ouray St. just after 7 p.m. on a report of a shooting near the building’s pool.

Officers found the teen with an apparent gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

They also located two women, 20 and 19, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the release. Both were taken to a hospital.

A short time later, police learned that a fourth person of unknown age self-transported to a hospital. That victim is expected to survive, police said.

The department said on Twitter that all the wounded are in "serious condition."

The suspects left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival at the hotel, police said.

Suspect descriptions and the circumstances that led to the gunfire have not been released. Officials said there is no active threat to the public.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office will release the names of the victim after positive identification and next-of-kin notification.

The police department noted the boy’s death is the seventh homicide in Aurora in 2022.

Police are asking for witnesses to call in with information on the shooting. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.