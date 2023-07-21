16-year-old killed and toddler shot near playground at California park, cops say

A teenager was killed and 2-year-old was injured in a California park shooting, according to police.

Officers responded to Granada Hills Recreation Center shortly after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, to find a 16-year-old boy on the walkway “near the playground,” the Los Angeles Police Department said in a July 20 news release posted on Twitter.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced the teen, who had been shot in the upper body, dead on scene, police said.

The Los Angeles County Medical-Coroner’s Office identified the boy as Thomas Kornswiet, CBS Los Angeles reported.

A toddler with a gunshot wound to the torso was also found “laying on the ground near the playground,” police said.

The child was taken to a hospital “in stable condition,” according to police.

Police said no arrests have been made, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 818-374-9550.

Granada Hills is in Los Angeles, about 25 miles northwest of downtown.

