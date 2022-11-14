16-year-old killed in weekend shooting, SC cops say

A teenager was killed amid a spree of shootings in one South Carolina county over the weekend.

A 16-year-old male was shot and killed early Sunday morning, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said. Information about exactly when and where the shooting happened was not available.

An unknown person dropped off the teen at the Colleton Medical Center, where he later died, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the 16-year-old.

Information about a shooter, or shooters, or any motive for the gunfire was not available.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s office, which is continuing to investigate the shooting.

After the teen was shot, two drive-by shootings were reported in the county, the sheriff’s office said. One of the drive-by shootings was on Keegan Road, and the other was on Hope Plantation Road, where a male was hurt, according to the sheriff’s office. The injuries were not considered life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives are working to determine if the shootings are connected.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-549-2211.