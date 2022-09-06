16-year-old who left work with friends found dead 50 miles away, Texas sheriff says

The body of a 16-year-old girl was found along a county road in Texas, local authorities told news outlets.

The teen was last seen leaving work at Niko Niko’s Greek restaurant in west Houston, reported 12 News Now, citing the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Her family came to pick her up on the night of Saturday, Sept. 3, but she texted them she had already left with friends, KHOU reported on Sept. 5.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office received a call on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 4, about a body being found along a country road east of Plum Grove, KTRK reported.

Deputies arrived to see the teen lying on her side with a gunshot wound, still wearing her work uniform, KHOU reported.

Plum Grove is about 50 miles northeast of the restaurant where the girl was last seen.

The investigation is ongoing with the sheriff’s office collecting surveillance footage from the restaurant’s parking lot, 12 News Now reported.

