16-year-old ‘listening to a song about murder’ runs over 70-year-old man, MN cops say

A 16-year-old boy faces multiple murder charges after Minnesota police say he intentionally ran over a 70-year-old man walking on the sidewalk.

The teen, identified as Israel Muyaya Madimba, is being charged as an adult in Stearns County, multiple media outlets report. The fatal collision happened Friday, April 21, outside a YMCA in St. Cloud, prosecutors said.

Madimba called 911 after running over the man around 8:10 p.m., and he later told police his actions were intentional, according to a probable cause statement.

He told police he saw the 70-year-old man walking on the sidewalk and “decided to run him over,” St. Cloud police said. Madimba said he “turned onto the sidewalk” and accelerated into the victim, according to police.

“(Madimba) admitted listening to a song about murder and then striking the unsuspecting victim,” court documents show.

His admission of intentionally running over the man was corroborated by multiple witnesses, police said.

Surveillance footage from the YMCA also shows the teenager stealing the car used in the attack, then driving it on the walking path, according to the probable cause statement.

The victim was identified as Norbert John Olmschied, a St. Cloud resident, according to WCCO and Bring Me The News.

Madimba has been charged with first- and second-degree murder. The first-degree charge carries a life sentence if he is found guilty, the Stearns County District Attorney’s Office said.

Madimba’s bail has been set at $2 million.

St. Cloud is about 65 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

Apartment resident runs over and kills two maintenance workers, Nebraska cops say

School bus driver fatally hit young boy, then left him on street, Illinois lawyers say

Driver intentionally hits woman pushing baby in stroller in Walmart lot, Hawaii cops say