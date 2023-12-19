16 year-old loses life after colliding with a tree in Ridgeland Sunday

Ten months after turning old enough to get his license, a Ridgeland teen died in a single vehicle collision Thursday. Daris Hernandez, 16, of Ridgeland, was driving a Toyota sedan on Kato Bay Road in Ridgeland at 3 a.m. Thursday morning when his vehicle crossed over the southbound lane and struck a tree.

Hernandez was the only person in the vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Jasper County Coroner Willie P. Aiken.

Hernandez’s autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The Jasper County Coroner’s Office along with South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the death.