16-year-old male juvenile arrested in connection to North F Street shooting

Jul. 26—A 16-year-old male juvenile was arrested Friday in connection to a shooting that occurred on North F Street in Lompoc.

Officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the 900 block of North F Street at about 1:15 p.m., according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Sergio Arias.

Upon arrival, officers found evidence that a shooting occurred and during a search, they located a juvenile who allegedly was in possession of a handgun. No injuries were reported.

It wasn't clear if the juvenile committed the shooting, which is under investigation, according to Arias.