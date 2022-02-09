16-year-old Maryland high school student is shot in school parking lot, has non-life-threatening injuries, police say

BALTIMORE — A 16-year-old Catonsville High School student was shot in the school parking lot about 45 minutes after school let out Tuesday afternoon, Baltimore County Police said.

The boy was transported to an area trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

“We are in the beginning phases of this extensive investigation” Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said.

A school resource officer was notified around 3 p.m. about the shooting at the rear of the school in the parking lot, Hyatt said.

County police went into the high school “out of an abundance of caution” to make sure there was no additional threat. Officers cleared the school.

The chief said it’s believed to be an isolated incident and that there is no further threat to students.

Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams said the school will be provided with additional resources for students Wednesday, including more counselors, to help answer questions and support them.

Police did not provide a motive for the shooting but said they are continuing to investigate.

“We’re going to run out every lead,” Hyatt said. “We will make an arrest in this case. It’s just going to take some time.”

Tyler Mikalaski, 17, said he was passing time before a conditioning workout and was throwing a lacrosse ball with some friends in the parking lot when the shooting occurred.

The high school senior said the group was laughing and having a good time when all of a sudden, they heard “pop, pop, pop.”

“We thought it was fireworks at first,” he said.

Mikalaski said he and his friends started running. He said he saw someone taking off a bloodied T-shirt but didn’t see much more as he focused on getting to safety.

“I’m still a little in shock,” he said. “This stuff just doesn’t really happen in Catonsville.”

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said he sends his thoughts and prayers to the high school and community.

”This morning like thousands of other Baltimore county families, I sent my daughter to school,” he said. “Baltimore County will be doing all that we can to support the police department in this investigation and we are confident in their ability to investigate and bring this to a resolution.”

(Baltimore Sun reporter Darcy Costello contributed to this article.)

