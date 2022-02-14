16-year-old Meridian High student arrested after allegedly threatening a school shooting

A 16-year-old Meridian High School student was arrested Sunday after a message written on a bathroom stall threatened that a school shooting would take place Monday, Meridian police said.

The student threatened to use a deadly weapon on school grounds, a misdemeanor, police said in a news release.

The student’s name was not disclosed because of the student’s age. Meridian police were notified of the vandalism Friday.

Police said they would maintain an enhanced presence at the school Monday and monitor the situation.

“Meridian Police Department thoroughly investigates all threats and asks that parents talk with their children regarding the seriousness of threats made against schools and the consequences involved,” police said in the release.

Police said these kinds of threats take away significant resources from potential emergencies and cause unnecessary community panic.