16-year-old Modesto resident arrested in connection with 2022 shooting death

A 16-year-old was arrested Nov. 8 on suspicion of homicide in connection in the 2022 shooting death of a Modesto man, Scott Bates Jr., according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

Bates was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found shot in a vehicle parked on the 100 block of Imperial Avenue in Modesto on Sept. 3, 2022.

The arrest of the 16-year-old, who’s also a Modesto resident, came after “several months of investigation” that identified him as a suspect in Bates’ murder, according to a Sheriff’s Office release.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall.

A motive has not been established as of Wednesday morning by investigators working for the Major Crimes Unit, the news release says. Since the arrest, multiple search warrants have been authored as the investigation continues.

Anyone with any information regarding the crime is urged to contact Detective Hankins at 209-525-7114. Tips may be left with Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org A free mobile app can be downloaded at P3Tips.