16-Year-Old Mount Vernon Cheer Captain Stabbed To Death During School Parade

A 15-year-old girl from Westchester County —whose name has not been released—was arrested Friday, accused of stabbing two teenage girls during a high school parade in Mount Vernon, New York.

The alleged attacker stabbed two girls, Kayla Green and her friend, during a parade celebrating the state championship of the local basketball team.

My heart hurts for this baby. God bless her mom, family & loved ones. Give them supernatural strength, healing & peace. RIP Beautiful…🥲💔🕊🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #KaylaGreen pic.twitter.com/DD06XoXSDc — Tyff Deuces (@TyffDeuces) April 11, 2022

The Westchester County District Attorney, Mimi Rocah, said the incident took place on Gramatan Avenue in Mount Vernon at around 3:55 pm.

Responding officers found the two victims upon their arrival. One victim had non-life-threatening lacerations from the teenage suspect allegedly slashing her during the altercation. The other, identified as Green, was severely stabbed and transported to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, where she died.

Shawyn Patterson-Howard, the Mayor of Mount Vernon, stated that she is devastated and outraged over the killing and is sending her condolences to the family and friends of Green.

“I am devastated and completely outraged. We began our day celebrating the greatness and success of our youth, and we ended it with a young life that has been taken by senseless and inexcusable violence,” Patterson-Howard said. “The mental, emotional and spiritual health of our community, especially of our children, must be the priority and we must come together. As a community, our common unity must be the safety and healthy development of our young people. Our heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to the family, friends, and the entire community of Mount Vernon.”

Story continues

Our hearts are with MV Cheer and the entire Mount Vernon community as we hear of the passing of one of their own, Kayla Green. Please keep the community and her family in your thoughts and prayers ❤️💛 What a beautiful soul with beautiful dreams, fly high Kayla ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/UflfWrRwnW — Section 1 Cheerleading (@nysection1cheer) April 10, 2022

The Mount Vernon School District provided counseling at Mount Vernon High School for students and friends of the victims.

Lavern Gordon, the mother of the slain teenager, took to her Instagram over the weekend to share her anguish over the loss of her daughter. Gordon stated that the attacker murdered her daughter, and she thanked everyone who shared her post and sent their condolences.

“They took my baby away from me, they murdered my child and then bragging about it, but I leave all vengeance to God, everyone that’s reaching out to me tagging me reposting it,” Gordon said. “I really appreciate it. I saw it. Thank you guys so much. I am not strong. Please pray for me while I try to pray for myself. At this point, I feel like I want to die and bury with my child, god.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🙏🏾Vern the anointed one 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@lavern_foreverblessed)

Gordon shared photos of her daughter in the hospital bed along with the post.

“I just want to die; please take me with her. She was only 16, and they took my baby away from me. I want to die right now,” Gordon said. “I don’t even know how to say RIP to my daughter. This feels so unreal God, why meeeeeeeeee why meeee Lord, my daughter don’t bother ppl her mother don’t bother no one evenly Father, why me? I just want to die.”

Gordon also shared photos from her daughter’s sweet sixteen party. The post has accumulated over 56,000 likes and comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🙏🏾Vern the anointed one 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@lavern_foreverblessed)

“Somebody, please tell that girl to come and kill me too,” Gordon said. “I want to bury with my daughter god; please take me with her. I don’t want to live no more they took my baby away from me….”

Gordon’s posts have received comments from public figures such as Alexis Skyy, DJ Lava, etc.

The 15-year-old is currently in custody and will appear before the Westchester County youth judge on April 11, facing three felony charges of manslaughter, attempted assault, and assault.