16-year-old murdered Abel Kane at Oakwood Terrace. He'll now serve 50 years in prison.

Over five years after 18-year-old Able Kane was murdered in an attempted robbery at Oakwood Terrace, a judge gave the teen's killer 50 years in state prison.

Vincent Winchester was 16 years old on June 27, 2018, when he shot and killed Kane, and now the 22-year-old will stay in prison for at least 25 years, up to a maximum of 50 after a jury convicted him of second-degree murder.

"Ultimately here, it's trite to say this was a tragedy," Circuit Judge Coleman Robinson said just before issuing Winchester's sentence. "You pointed a gun at a guy who didn't have one, and you shot him, and you killed him."

Per Robinson's sentence and Florida law, Winchester is required to serve at least 25 years in state prison; afterward, his case may go to a judicial review for release. Whether he gets out in 25 years, 50 years or somewhere in between, Robinson also ordered Winchester to serve 15 years of probation after the fact.

Prior to sentencing, Kane's father, Brad, took the stand and told the court what his son meant to him, his family and his church, and what his son's death has meant every year since 2018.

"I miss him. There's not a day that goes by that I don't think about him," Brad Kane said as he began to cry. "These last five years have been extremely tough, and I battled depression. Sometimes life doesn't seem fair, but today I want to tell you that no matter what the outcome is, God is in control."

Brad even brought a tri-fold poster board with dozens of photos of his son interacting with his family and his friends over the years, describing that he will never get to see his son's smile again.

As if the death of his son didn't hurt enough, Brad also said the family no longer celebrates the birthday of Abel's grandmother Dolores, because the day he died was Dolores' 64th birthday. Instead, they travel to Abel's gravesite to mourn and celebrate his life.

Winchester has 30 days to appeal his sentence in Florida's First District Court of Appeal.

Kelijah Watson, who was 17 at the time, was with Winchester the night Kane died and was charged with robbery with a firearm. He took a plea deal and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to court records.

