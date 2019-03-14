16-Year-Old Nobel Peace Prize Nominee Greta Thunberg Is Cracking Down on Climate Change

You're never too young to speak out for change, and 16-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg has made her voice heard, loud and clear - so much so, in fact, that she's been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. "We have proposed Greta Thunberg because if we do nothing to halt climate change, it will be the cause of wars, conflict, and refugees," said Freddy Andre Ovstegard, one of three Norwegian lawmakers who nominated the Swedish teen for the prestigious award. "Greta Thunberg has launched a mass movement which I see as a major contribution to peace."

An inspiration to teens around the world, Thunberg is best known as the founder of the Youth Strike For Climate movement - a protest group in favor of efforts to reduce climate change. Through her involvement in the group, Thunberg spent three consecutive weeks in August 2018 sitting on the front steps of the Swedish parliament building to protest the government's lack of action in regards to the climate change crisis. Now that takes some serious passion and dedication. "[I am] honoured and very grateful for this nomination," Thunberg said in a recent Twitter post.

If Thunberg receives the award, she will be the youngest Nobel Peace Prize recipient in history. To date, the title goes to Malala Yousafzai, who was given the honor of receiving the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize when she was only 17. Much in the same way that Yousafzai has fought for women's educational rights, Thunberg has given the same crucial attention to climate change and global warming.

The Nobel Committee will conduct a majority vote and announce the winner of the 2019 prize in October. In the meantime, Thunberg isn't concerned with being awarded for her work, but with taking action to combat the lack of initiative being taken to fight climate change. In fact, the teen has organized a #FridaysForFuture march to be held on Friday, March 15, encouraging students around the world to skip school and march in favor of increasing efforts to reduce climate change. The march is expected to take place in 1,659 different locations across 105 countries. "Adults are more than welcome to join us," Thunberg wrote in a Twitter post. "Unite behind the science."