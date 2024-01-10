16-year-old pleads guilty in shooting that killed teen, wounded sleeping child

A 16-year-old boy who fatally shot another teen while the teen was asleep in bed with a child has pleaded guilty as an adult to murder.

Jesse Mascus, who was 15 when the shooting happened in February 2023, entered the plea Wednesday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court. Judge Patrick Dinkelacker sentenced him to 15 years to life in prison, a sentence that had been agreed upon as part of the plea.

Seventeen-year-old Trevion Spraggs died from the multiple wounds he suffered in the shooting. A 1-year-old boy was wounded by a bullet that went through the child's upper right thigh.

Prosecutors said the shooting was sparked by jealousy. Mascus' on-again, off-again girlfriend lived at the Paddock Hills apartment where the shooting occurred, and Mascus somehow knew Spraggs was there that night.

Mascus was initially charged as a juvenile, but prosecutors sought to transfer the case to adult court. According to testimony last year at a juvenile court hearing, Mascus went to the apartment with 23-year-old Mykale Dudley sometime before 4:45 a.m. on Feb. 18, 2023.

Mascus knew the code to get into the small apartment building because he had been there before. Once inside, he knocked on a door near the kitchen. The girlfriend told police she unlocked the door – apparently thinking it was her cousin who had left earlier – and Mascus pushed his way in. Dudley followed, prosecutors said.

'The baby's in there!'

Mascus headed straight to the bedroom where Spraggs and the child were sleeping and immediately began shooting, according to testimony. Witnesses said Dudley stood in the hallway.

As the shooting unfolded, someone shouted, “The baby’s in there! The baby’s in there!” A dozen shots were fired, leaving the bedroom floor littered with shell casings.

The child's mother wasn't at the apartment when the shooting happened. She was at a store buying a phone charger, according to testimony.

It was Mascus' girlfriend who ran out of the house with the child. A man who according to testimony was already outside in a vehicle with the girlfriend's cousin drove them to the hospital. Police found Spraggs in bed in a pool of blood but still alive. He told police he didn't know who shot him because he had been asleep.

Dudley faces multiple charges in the case including murder. A trial date has not been set.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Jesse Mascus pleads guilty in shooting that killed Trevion Spraggs