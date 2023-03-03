16-year-old Raleigh teen charged with murder in Robeson County killing

A Raleigh teenager has been charged with first-degree murder in a killing outside Lumberton, North Carolina.

The 16-year-old was arrested late Thursday by the Raleigh Police Department in connection with the death of Timothy O. Jacobs, 22, of Pembroke, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacobs was found in a car in a field near Hornet and Meadow roads, outside Lumberton on Feb. 1.

The 16-year-old, whose name was not released, was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and concealing or failure to report a death.

The 16-year-old is being held without bail at the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

The number of juveniles accused of murder, shootings and other violent crimes increased from 2021 to 2022 in North Carolina, according to a recent investigation by The News & Observer.

The teen is one of several suspects in Jacobs’ death.

Tyler Jacob Scott, 20, and Destinee Scott, both of Lumberton, were both arrested and charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon and altering criminal evidence on Feb. 8 . Tyler Scott was also changed with concealing or failure to report a death.

Xavier Davis, 18, of Rowland, was charged with felony accessory after the fact and concealing or failure to report a death on Feb. 12.

Clonze McDuffie, 22, of Rowland, was charged with felony accessory after the fact and felony altering a criminal evidence on Feb. 13.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.