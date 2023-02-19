16-year-old reported missing in Lancaster, police say

The Lancaster Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old who has been reported missing.

Police said De’nyis Brown was last seen near N. Hughes Street between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.

He was wearing a burgundy hoodie and black sneakers, according to police.

ALSO READ: ‘We are desperate to find her right now,’ Madalina Cojocari’s family pens in letter

Police said Brown has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lancaster Police Department immediately at 803-283-3313.

VIDEO: Law enforcement returns to home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari



