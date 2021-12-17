16-year-old rescued by police from suspected sex trafficker in Fort Worth neighborhood

A 16-year-old girl has been rescued from a suspected sex trafficker in Fort Worth, police said Friday.

A 27-year-old Fort Worth man was arrested Monday in the operation, and he faces a charge of trafficking persons under 18.

Members of the Fort Worth Police Department’s human trafficking unit, the criminal tracking unit and SWAT conducted the operation Monday to recover the 16-year-old.

Fort Worth police on Friday did not provide any further details on the operation..

The teen was connected with victim services and returned home.

Fort Worth police identified the suspect as Dcormon Harris, who was in the Tarrant County Jail on Friday in lieu of $50,000 bond.