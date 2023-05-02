16-year-old in serious condition after early morning shooting at motel, Atlanta police say

A 16-year-old is in serious condition after an early Tuesday morning shooting, according to Atlanta police.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that several people were inside the room when the shooting happened.

It happened at around 12:30 a.m. at the Travel Inn on Forrest Hills Drive.

The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are trying to figure out what led to the shooting and are interviewing people who were inside the hotel room during the time of the shooting.

No suspects have been identified by police.

