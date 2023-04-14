16-year-old in serious condition after shooting

Apr. 14—ANDERSON — A 16-year-old Anderson boy has been transported to an Indianapolis hospital after suffering gunshot wounds.

Anderson police were dispatched at 7:28 p.m. Thursday to the 2400 block of Pearl Street on a report of multiple gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found the teenager in an alley east of Pearl Street. He was transported to the Indianapolis hospital.

"The victim remains in serious but stable condition," APD Public Information Officer Caleb McKnight said in an email Friday.

APD's Criminal Investigations Division collected evidence and interviewed witnesses. No arrests have been made and the investigation was ongoing Friday, police said.

The investigations team "is following up on multiple leads today," McKnight wrote in the Friday email.

If you have information related to the shooting, contact Detective Christopher Christian at 765-643-6089 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.