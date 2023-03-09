16-year-old seriously hurt in Gastonia shooting, police say
A 16-year-old was seriously hurt in a shooting, Gastonia police said.
It happened just before 9 a.m. Thursday on East Davidson Avenue near North Avon Street. Investigators said the teen was found shot outside and was seriously hurt.
ALSO READ: 1 killed in gunfire exchange with law enforcement in Stanly County, reports say
Police said they don’t have any information yet about a suspect in the case.
No further information was released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(WATCH BELOW: Man connected with deadly New York shooting arrested in east Charlotte)