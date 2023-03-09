16-year-old seriously hurt in Gastonia shooting, police say

A 16-year-old was seriously hurt in a shooting, Gastonia police said.

It happened just before 9 a.m. Thursday on East Davidson Avenue near North Avon Street. Investigators said the teen was found shot outside and was seriously hurt.

Police said they don’t have any information yet about a suspect in the case.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

