16-year-old shoots and kills 17-year-old brother during fight, Ohio police say

A 17-year-old boy is dead after Ohio police say his younger brother shot him “several times” during a fight.

Columbus police were called to the Galloway home at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after reports of a shooting, the department said in a news release.

When they arrived, they found that the 17-year-old had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, police said, and pronounced dead at 1:21 a.m.

The homicide investigators’ initial investigation found that this was a domestic situation between the 17-year-old and his 16-year-old brother.

During a physical fight, police say the younger brother pulled out a handgun and started shooting at his brother. The 16-year-old has been arrested, according to the release.

The shooting — Columbus’ 142nd homicide of 2021 — remains under investigation.

Dad released from prison to attend daughter’s funeral is now a fugitive, Ohio cops say

Woman flown to hospital after man stabs her in the chest with sword, Kentucky cops say

19-year-old kills parents before jumping to his death off Oklahoma bridge, cops say