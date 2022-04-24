16-year-old shot in the chest, found on the sidewalk by police

Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old injured early Sunday morning.

According to Capt. Peter Malecki with the Atlanta Police Department, officers were patrolling the area near 1928 Meador Ave. around 12:30 a.m. when they located a 16-year-old boy on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The teenager was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he is being treated.

Police said it is unclear how the teen was shot and they have no suspects in custody at the time. APD said there was a gathering at the location when they arrived, but the people at the gathering left before officers were able to speak with them.

Atlanta police do not have much information at this time and are asking anyone with videos, information, or who witnessed the shooting to call them at 404-614-6544.

Or you can call Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477. Crime Stopper tips are anonymous and you could get a reward for submitted information.

