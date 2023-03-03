16-year-old shot in Clairton overnight

A 16-year-old was shot in Clairton overnight.

According to Allegheny County police, 911 received a call just after 3 a.m. about a person injured in a home in the 1100 block of North Sixth Street.

First responders found a 16-year-old male shot in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Allegheny County police are investigating. No other information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.



