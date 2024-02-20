16-year-old shot dead when fight breaks out at house party, Georgia cops say. Teen charged

A 16-year-old was shot at a house party and later died after a fight escalated to gunfire, police in Georgia say.

Keegan Gates, 17, was charged with felony murder and other charges in connection with the deadly shooting, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Police were called Saturday, Feb. 17, after a large fight erupted at the party in Snellville, investigators said. Gates, who’s from Decatur, reportedly shot 16-year-old Nasir Davis during the dispute, according to Snellville police.

Authorities haven’t said what led to the fight but said the teens knew each other.

Davis was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the GBI said. His body was taken to the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Police didn’t release additional details.

Gates faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a person under 18, investigators said.

Gun violence in the US

Thousands of people die from firearm injuries in the U.S. each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Firearm injuries are a serious public health problem,” officials said. “In 2022, there were 48,000 firearm-related deaths in the United States — that’s about 132 people dying from a firearm-related injury each day.”

That same year, firearm-related injuries were among the leading causes of death for people ages 1 to 44, the CDC reported.

Experts say the impact of gun violence is far-reaching and goes beyond victims and their families.

“Shooting incidents, including those in homes, schools, houses of worship, workplaces, shopping areas, on the street or at community events can affect the sense of safety and security of entire communities and impact everyday decisions,” according to the CDC.

Authorities said the Georgia shooting remains under investigation.

Snellville is about 30 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

