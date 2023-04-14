16-year-old shot to death in Highland Hills area, Dallas police say

The Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a teenager in the Highland Hills area Thursday night, officials said.

Officers responded to the 5800 block of Highland Hills Drive around 8:15 p.m. regarding a shooting call, police said. They found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Police said a group of individuals, including the teen, another 16-year-old and a 15-year-old, got into an argument. A short time later an unknown suspect shot at the victim and the other two teens, officials said. The assailant left the scene, and the other teens were not injured in the shooting.

Authorities haven’t released the name of the victim. The investigation is ongoing, police said.