16-year-old shot to death in Richland County, sheriff’s department says

A 16-year-old was shot to death in northeast Richland County, law enforcement said Friday.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department was called to the 1800 block of Bywood Drive in the Woodfield area for a reported shooting shortly before noon on Friday, officials said.

An unresponsive male teen was found with a gunshot wound to his torso, according to the sheriff’s department. Deputies began chest compressions in an effort to save him but were unsuccessful. The teen was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office identified the teen as Fahim Khalid of Columbia.

No other information was available. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers by calling 888-Crime-SC.