16-year-old shot in the head while breaking into cars, South Fulton police say
A 16-year-old was shot in the head and critically injured while breaking into cars Saturday night, according to South Fulton police.
At approximately 11:30 p.m., detectives responded to a shooting at Riveroak Terrace.
Their preliminary investigation revealed that several juveniles were breaking into cars and were confronted by a homeowner.
Police say one of the juveniles had a gun and began shooting at the homeowner.
The homeowner returned fire and struck the juvenile in the head.
The juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital.
The investigation continues.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the South Fulton Police Department at (470) 809-7300.
