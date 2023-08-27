16-year-old shot in the head while breaking into cars, South Fulton police say

A 16-year-old was shot in the head and critically injured while breaking into cars Saturday night, according to South Fulton police.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., detectives responded to a shooting at Riveroak Terrace.

Their preliminary investigation revealed that several juveniles were breaking into cars and were confronted by a homeowner.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say one of the juveniles had a gun and began shooting at the homeowner.

The homeowner returned fire and struck the juvenile in the head.

The juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the South Fulton Police Department at (470) 809-7300.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: