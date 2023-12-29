16-year-old shot by homeowner while breaking into Mascotte home, police say

Police in Mascotte said a 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot while trying to break into a home.

Police said it happened in the Cardinal Pines subdivision around 6 a.m. on Thursday.

The teenager was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The people inside the home were not hurt.

Police say that the teen may be tied to another attempted break-in earlier Thursday morning.

