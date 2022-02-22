16-year-old shot, hospitalized with non-fatal wound in Delta Twp. incident, deputies say

DELTA TWP. — A 16-year-old was shot in the arm and sustained non-life-threatening injuries early Tuesday near Harvest Lane, according to an Eaton County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

Deputies arrested an individual they called a "subject," after finding a firearm "nearby him" following a brief foot chase, according to the Facebook post.

In addition to the first weapon, deputies said they recovered a second firearm and found shell casings behind the apartments.

The victim in Tuesday's shooting appears to have arrived at the hospital on their own. According to the post, deputies learned of their hospitalization when Sparrow Hospital officials notified police of a shooting victim.

Deputies were on a separate call near Saint Joseph Street, west of Waverly Road, when they heard multiple shots ring out and responded at about 1 a.m. to the 900 block of Harvest Lane, according to Nesbitt and the post.

Upon responding, they found evidence of a shooting behind an apartment building.

Contact reporter Jared Weber at 517-582-3937 or jtweber@lsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Delta Twp. shooting leaves teen with non-life-threatening injuries