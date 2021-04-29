16-Year-Old Shot, Killed After Answering Door in Seattle Family Home

A 16-year-old Filipino American boy was shot and killed by an unidentified gunman after answering the door in their Rainier Beach home in Seattle last week.



What occurred: The incident happened before 11 p.m. on April 23 when the victim, identified as Earl Estrella, answered the door of their home in Waters Avenue South after hearing a knock, according to the Seattle Times.









Witnesses said the gunman shot Estrella several times while the latter stood in the doorway. The suspect fled the scene, and no physical description was made available, Q13 Fox reported.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.



Other details: Authorities have yet to find any leads to the shooter's identity or the motive behind the killing.



Phouvieng Soneouthay, Estrella's step-father, does not know why his step-son was targeted, he told KOMO News.

Soneouthay emerged from his bedroom in the home after hearing gunshots to find Estrella dying.

“Was it targeted?" Erin Goodman, chair of the South Precinct Advisory Council, said. “We have no way of knowing. Was it a relative that was targeted? Was it the right address?"

“This is the second juvenile that’s been shot this month and we’re just trying to figure out ways to stop this violence,” Seattle Police Interim Chief Adrian Diaz said in a statement.



A beloved son: Estrella’s aunt and godmother, Daisy Rivera Ganal, has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help the family with the funeral expenses.



“For those of you who knew and loved Earl, this news is absolutely devastating as he was only 16 years old and was a kind and sweet person,” the GoFundMe reads. “He loved his family, especially his siblings, Ryan, Jlord, MJ, and Kayla.”

“He was often sitting outside doing homework," Ian Price, the family’s next door neighbor, said about Estrella. “Just a really friendly kind person."

It has raised over $28,000 of its $10,000 goal as of this writing.



Those who may have information about the incident are encouraged to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.



