16-year-old shot and killed in Bradenton parking lot. Police have identified a suspect

A teenager is dead after a shooting in a parking lot of a condominium in the Bayshore Gardens area of Bradenton, Manatee County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday in a press release.

The shooting happened at around 6 p.m. on Friday at Garden Walk Condos at 5310 26th Street West.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the scene and learned from witnesses that several males were sitting in a parked car when another male — possibly a teen — entered the vehicle.

Moments later, the suspect got out of the vehicle and started shooting at the car as it fled the parking lot. One of the shots he fired hit a 16-year-old inside the car, the release said.

The victim was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital by a friend and later died.

Detectives have identified a juvenile suspect in the killing and are following leads.. No arrests have been made.