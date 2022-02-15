16-year-old shot, killed by man he and two others allegedly tried to rob, police say

While being robbed by three people in Miramar, a person shot and killed one of the suspected robbers — a 16-year-old — on Monday, police were told. Two of the robbers are still on the loose.

At around 9:30 p.m., Miramar police were called to the 15600 block of Silver Shores Boulevard. The victim told officers they had been robbed by three people before shooting one of them, police said.

Officers found a gun, which was not the robbery victim’s, by the 16-year-old. The teen was air-lifted to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the other two suspects are still at large.

Another robbery also took place on Feb. 5 in the same area, near Silver Shores Clubhouse. That robbery victim told police they were robbed at gunpoint by several people.