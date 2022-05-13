16-year-old is shot and killed while hog hunting with family, Texas officials say

A 16-year-old boy died after getting shot as wild hogs charged him and other family members on a hunting trip, a Texas sheriff’s office said.

Dylan Seymour was hunting with his mother and 19-year-old brother on the night of May 7 near Trent, west of Abilene, according to a report from the Fisher County Sheriff’s Office.

The family was hunting on the mother’s boyfriend’s property when hogs “charged at them.” They began running as gunfire erupted, the report said.

As the hogs scattered, Dylan said, “Stop, stop, I got shot.”

Seymour’s mother told investigators that the 16-year-old was still shooting until he realized he’d been shot in the back, the report said.

“I’m not exactly how he got hit, if we ran in to each other or what,” the mother told Deputy Joshua Benavides, according to the report. “It all just happened so fast. The last hog was still charging but ran by us as we were checking out D-Ray’s injury.”

The teen was taken to Rolling Plains Hospital in nearby Sweetwater, where he died on May 9.

“It’s unclear what exactly happened,” investigators said in the report. “This incident was clearly an accident.”

Authorities are still investigating the shooting.

The Hood County News reports that Dylan, who went by “D-Ray” was a junior at Tolar High School, about 45 miles southwest of Fort Worth. He would have been 17 years old on Tuesday, May 17.

