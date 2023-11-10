16-year-old shot in leg near Des Moines park, authorities said

Police sirens

Police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old in the hospital Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The Des Moines Police Department received a call at about 2:55 p.m. regarding a shooting near Westchester Park, 4901 Valdez Drive, Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

The 16-year-old was shot in the leg and went to Hoover High School for shelter and waited for police and medics to arrive, Parizek said. The teenager was in the hospital as of Friday afternoon with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities found shell casings within Westchester Park during the investigation, Parizek said.

There are no arrests as of Friday afternoon and the investigation is ongoing, Parizek said.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines police: 16-year-old shot near Westchester Park on Friday