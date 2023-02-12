16-year-old shot in possible drive-by shooting in Volusia County, deputies say

An investigation is underway in Deltona after a 16-year-old boy was shot during a possible drive-by shooting, deputies said.

In a tweet, Volusia County deputies stated the shooting happened Sunday around 7:20 a.m. on Trade Street in Deltona.

Deputies said the boy was shot in the arm and his injuries are non-life-threatening.

This shooting remains under investigation.

The sheriff’s office will provide updates when they are available.

