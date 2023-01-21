16-year-old shot in Wasco; survives

Jan. 20—A 16-year-old boy was shot Thursday in Wasco survived, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies went to 6th Place and Cedar Avenue at 4:48 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting victim and found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate and still are gathering evidence. Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident are asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.