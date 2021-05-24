16-year-old shot while walking home from school, HCSO says

The sheriff's office told Eyewitness News they believe someone rolled down the window and shot him while driving by.

Video Transcript

- We turn to some breaking news now-- a 16-year-old shot in a drive-by shooting in North Harris County. Here's a live look at Aldine Bender Road. This is near Crosswinds.

The sheriff's office tells ABC 13 that they believe that somebody drove up and shot that teen in the arm while he was walking home from school. Paramedics took him to the hospital. We are told he is in stable condition at this hour.

We have no further information about the shooter tonight.